Rosemary Redfearn
MT. PLEASANT — Rosemary H. Redfearn passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Aug. 16, 2022, at the age of 94 years. She was born April 13, 1928, in Cooper, Texas to Benjamin Olgus Hooten and Margaret Ruth Taylor Hooten. She met the love of her life, James Howard Redfearn, and was married April 14, 1950 in Longview, Texas. They were married for 67 years until his death in 2017.
She always looked forward to spending time with her friends in the neighborhood, church, bridge club, and garden club. She enjoyed her business, Redfearn For Children, seeing old friends and meeting new families.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ben. She is survived by her daughters, Margaret R. Hawn and Kathryn R. Christian, and four grandchildren and spouses, Kristen Hawn and Ted Derheimer, Katie and Sameer Khan, Reed and Kristina Hawn, Margaret and Duncan McNabb, grandson, Connor Christian, and great grandson, Decklan McNabb.
There will be a graveside service on August 20, 2022, 2 pm at Farmers Academy Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to First Christian Church of Longview, Texas or to the charity of your choice.

