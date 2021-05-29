Rosita Ann VanDusen
GILMER — Rosita Ann VanDusen, age 84, was born February 27, 1937, in Okmulgee, Oklahoma to her parents, Leon and Pearl McNeill. She passed away on May 27, 2021 in Longview, Texas and is now with the One she loved - her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She is re-united and celebrating in Heaven with many friends and loved ones. Rosita was a woman of deep faith, a prayer warrior, a caregiver, an encourager. Most of all, she was a child of God who extended unconditional love and compassion to others.
Rosita is survived by her husband, Ross VanDusen; her children, Pamela Brandon, Carolyn Haney (Perry), Debra Tincher (Jerry); stepsons, Rodney VanDusen (Katrinka) and Scott VanDusen (Cynthia). She was very blessed to have enjoyed her 15 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. Rosita is also survived by her sister Jean Speers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rosita was preceded in death by her husband, Harold McElhannon; her son, Harold McElhannon, Jr.; her parents, Leon and Pearl McNeill; her brothers, James McNeill and Jerry McNeill; her sisters, Mary Frances McNeill and Glenda Robison; her granddaughters, Elizabeth McElhannon and Amber (Haney) Watts; and her great grandson, David Watts.
In 1969, Rosita and husband Harold moved to Gilmer, Texas. While in Gilmer, she was employed by Ford Nursing Home, Piggly Wiggly Grocery, and a personal caregiver for several senior citizens in the area. She worked at Brookshire’s Grocery before retiring. Rosita was a former member of First Assembly of God in Gilmer, Texas and a current member of Refuge Church of Longview, Texas.
A Celebration of life will be held at 3:00 pm, Saturday, May 29, 2021 at McWhorter Funeral Home in Gilmer, Texas with Pastor Jason Brandon officiating. Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Refuge Church of Longview, P.O. Box 10296, Longview, Texas 75608 or to any charity of your choice.
The family would like to thank the staff of Heartis Senior Living/Memory Care Facility, Texas Home Health, Texas Home Health Hospice of Longview, Texas for being a part of our Mother’s healthcare needs. A special thanks to her wonderful nurse, April Vickery, who always served above and beyond with great compassion.
Please visit Rosita’s on-line registration book at www.mcwhortergh.com to leave a memory for the family.
