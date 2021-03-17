Ross Edward “Ed” McCrory
LONGVIEW — Ross Edward “Ed” McCrory, 86, of Longview, Texas went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 2, 2021. He was born on January 8, 1935, in Little Rock, AR.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Catherine McCrory and his brother-in-law, Brinton Ramoly.
He was a graduate of Little Rock High School and the University of Arkansas with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Ed proudly served his country in the United States Navy as a Hospital Corpsman. Ed was employed for many years by the United States Government in the Social Security Administration in Dallas, TX. After government retirement, he enjoyed working with college students at Richland College in Dallas, as a Residency Coordinator. He enjoyed music, having played saxophone in the high school band, played piano and organ, and sang in the church choir.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Judy; two sons, Mark McCrory and wife, Sylvia of McKinney, Texas; and Eric McCrory and wife, Katherine of Longview, Texas; five grandchildren, Colin, Ryan, Kate, Hannah and Nathan as well as a sister, Barbara Ramoly of Little Rock, AR; and several nieces and nephews. Ed loved his family dearly and spoke often of how proud he was of his sons and grandchildren.
A private family Life Celebration service will be conducted on Friday, March 19, 2021, at 11:30 am at the Dallas Ft. Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas with Pastor Greg Martin of Mobberly Baptist Church officiating and a United States Navy Honor Guard presenting military honors.
Memorials may be made to the Longview ISD Foundation, P.O. Box 9461, Longview, TX 75608. Please designate gifts to the “Lobo Memorial Scholarship Fund.”
The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home in charge of arrangements Online condolences for the family may be left at cammackfamily.com
