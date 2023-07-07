Ross VanDusen
GILMER — Ross VanDusen, 88, was born September 1, 1934, in Adrian, Michigan to his parents, Kenneth and Gertrude (Jutting) VanDusen. He passed away on June 3, 2023, in Tyler, Texas. He is now reunited and celebrating in Heaven with many family members and friends. Ross loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was a man of deep faith with a servant’s heart.
A Celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at McWhorter Funeral Home in Gilmer, Texas with Pastor Jason Brandon (grandson) officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Refuge Church of Longview, P.O. Box 10296, Longview, Texas 75608 or to a charity of your choice.
Please visit Ross’s online registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.