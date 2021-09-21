Roy Allen “Al” Forrest
DAINGERFIELD — Graveside services for Roy Allen “Al” Forrest, 94, of Longview, formerly of Daingerfield were held at 10 a.m. Monday, September 20, 2021 at Spring Hill Cemetery in Rocky Branch with Dr. Rick Webb officiating. Al honorably served his country with the NAVY during WWII. For his dedicated service to our country he received military honors presented by American Legion Post 331 Honor Guard. Burial was under the direction of Horn-Nail-Haggard Funeral Home.
Al was born on September 30, 1926 in Daingerfield to Lee Roy and Nila Belle Forrest. He died on Saturday, September 18, 2021 in Longview.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of Lone Star. Al was a member of the Masonic Lodge, was a former Daingerfield City Councilman and was also a proud member of the Farm Bureau. Before retiring, he worked many years at Lone Star Steel as a Surveyor.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Jade Scott and brother, Glenn Forrest.
He is survived by his wife Martha Forrest of Longview; daughters and son-in-law; Carol & Johnny Scott of Daingerfield and Peggy Pittman of Lone Star. He is also survived by several grandchildren: Trey Scott of Savannah, GA., Jordan Scott of , Athens, AL., Jarrod Scott of Diboll, Karr Pittman of Lone Star and Kliff Pittman of Tyler; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law: Rex & Bonnie Forrest of Texarkana; John & Margie Forrest of Daingerfield. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Lone Star Volunteer Fire Department, 201 W. Industrial Blvd., Lone Star, TX 75668.
