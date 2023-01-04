Roy C. McGrede
LONGVIEW — Mr. Roy C. McGrede, 87 of Longview, Texas, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. McGrede was born February 17, 1935 in Longview, Texas to Walter C. and Charlotte McGrede. He graduated from Spring Hill High School in 1953. He served our country in the United States Army as a Signal Corps as transmitter operator and repairman. Roy graduated from East Texas Baptist College with a Bachelor degree in math and religion. He served as a pastor from 1968 to 1981 at three church’s in the area, Pope City Baptist Church, Jefferson, TX, Memorial Baptist Church, Marshall, TX, and Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Tatum TX. He was a member of Mason Creek Baptist Church in Longview, Texas and enjoyed the years in ministry as a pastor and working as a builder for Texas Baptist Men Builders.
Roy was proceeded in death by his wife of 66 years, Nelwyn Fenton McGrede; parents Walter C. and Charlotte McGrede. He leaves behind three daughters; Emily Prince of Longview, Texas, Linda Wannamaker of Longview, Texas and Debra McGrede of Henderson, Texas. Grandchildren; Mark Prince and wife Rachel Prince, Amy North and husband Damon North, Chris Prince and wife Nicole Prince, and Margaret Wannamaker. He also leaves behind nine great grandchildren; Taylor Prince, Gavin Prince, Cloie Prince, Maxwell Prince, Weston Prince, Aiden Irwin, Kayden Prince, Caleb Prince, and Caney Prince. Two siblings; Don McGrede and Jimmy McGrede.
Roy loved the Lord and enjoyed serving as a pastor and working with Texas Baptist Men Builders.
A visitation will be held at 1:00 PM with funeral services following at 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Lakewood Funeral Home, 5000 W. Harrison Road, Longview, Texas 75064.
Donations can be made to: Texas Baptist Men Builders, 5351 Catron, Dallas, TX 75227 or by phone 214-275-1110. Donations can also be made through the Texas Baptist Men’s website: tbmtx.org. with donations designated to Texas Baptist Men Builders.
