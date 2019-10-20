Roy was born March 19, 1930 in Bomarton, Texas to the late Thomas Milton “T.M.” Tucker and Alice Melindey Caldwell Tucker. Roy attended Texas Tech University where he was a member of the basketball team. Mr. Tucker served in both the United States Army and Navy. He worked in the finance department for GMAC and retired after 20 years and then went on to work for KAR Products in the sales department before retiring after 25 years. Roy was an amazing Christian and longtime devoted member of Grace Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. He loved spending time on his farm where he and his late wife Selita raised their children; he was especially proud of the house that he and his wife built with their own hands. Roy will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather; who will truly be missed by all the loving family and friends he leaves behind. Roy is survived by his daughters Lavonna Kaye White, Janiece Tucker and Becky Barker and husband Jim; grandchildren Dr. Brenna Tucker and Fiance Matt Hatcher, Mrs. Krista Nicks and husband Dr. Roberts Nicks, Starla White, Jessica Ferguson, Jeri Ferguson and Rexanna McVey; great grandchildren Damian Phillips, Christina Phillips, Melanie Phillips, James Jacobs, Nikolas Kraus, Claxton Barker and Caison Hatcher as well as many other loving family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife of 63 years Selita Tucker who passed away June 28th of this year and daughter Marian Lyle Tucker who passed away February 5, 2005. Something “Pa” used to say: “As long as you are green and growing you are fine, but when you quit growing, that means you are ripe. When you are ripe, that means it will not be long before you will rot. Don’t stop growing.
” Roy Claxton Tucker
