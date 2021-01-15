Roy D. Helpenstill
GILMER — Roy Helpenstill was born August 31, 1943 in Gilmer, TX to Jewell Lee and Vera Davis Helpenstill and passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021. He graduated from Harmony High School in 1962 and married Linda Williams in 1965. Roy entered the U.S. Army on August 31, 1966 and spent 18 months in Germany where his daughter, Jeana Lori, was born. His son Jeremy Helpenstill was born in Longview, TX on August 28, 1975. He was a postal carrier for 34 years before retiring on February 1, 2004. He then worked as facilities director at the First Methodist Church in Gilmer for 14 years. Roy served as a deacon, treasurer and church leader at Calvary Baptist Church for many years and a deacon at First Baptist Church. Mr. Helpenstill is survived by his wife, Linda Williams Helpenstill; daughter, Lori; son, Jeremy Helpenstill, sisters, Alice Helpenstill Chipman, Vernon (Thelma) Helpenstill; brother, Troy Helpenstill; sisters-in-law, Jo Lovelady, Frances Helpenstill, Trenia Helpenstill, Kathy Williams; brothers-in-law O.W. (Lynda) Williams, Bobby (Mary) Williams and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and special “Granddaughter” Caitlin Drennan. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jewell and Vera; father and mother-in-law, Obie and Corine Williams; brother-in-law, Sonny Chipman; and brothers, James, Edwin, and Ray (Flossie). Due to Covid, a private memorial service and luncheon for Roy will be held 11AM until 1PM, Saturday, January 16, 2021 at the First Baptist Fellowship Hall in Gilmer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Traditions Health Care and Hospice, 4362 US Highway 259 N, Suite A, Longview, TX 75605; First Baptist Church, 304 Buffalo St, Gilmer, TX 75644; or First United Methodist Landscape Fund, 105 N. Montgomery St, Gilmer, TX 75644.
