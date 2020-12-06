Roy Davis Roseborough
LONGVIEW — ROSEBOROUGH, ROY DAVIS (Dave) Born Feb 11, 1940 in Tulsa, OK - died Dec 1, 2020 in Longview, TX. Following his degree in Chemical Engineering at the University of Tulsa in 1962, Dave served three years in the Peace Corps (Malaysia) as a secondary school teacher in science and math. He then served five years in the U.S. Army as a Chemical Corps Officer and Technical Safety Officer, rising to the rank of First Lieutenant. He graduated with an M.S. in Chemical Engineering at the University of Tulsa. He worked for Eastman Chemical Company (Kodak) as a consultant in Corrosion and Materials Engineering for 29 years. He was a devout Christian and student of the Bible. He strived to serve God according to His word, serving as an elder, teacher, and song leader. Those who knew Dave were inspired by his faith and devotion to God. He was also known for his love and care for his grandchildren and children. His other interests included the outdoors, history, government, and politics. He is survived by son John of Wichita, Kansas and his wife Joanna with grandchildren Elizabeth, Katherine, Matthew, and Peter, and daughter Becky of Lumberton, Texas and her husband Daniel with grandchildren Mallory, Dallas, and Holly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Arthur Roseborough & Mabel Irene (Dixon) Roseborough. Funeral services are Mon, Dec 7th 3pm at Lakeview Funeral Home, 5000 West Harrison Road, Longview. Interment at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Longview.
