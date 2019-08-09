Services for Mr. Taylor will be held at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Visitation Friday night 6-8pm, and Memorial Service on Saturday at 10am.
Roy F. Taylor
On Tuesday, August 6th, Roy Frederick Taylor, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many, passed away at age 83. Roy was born in Louisiana to Roy S. and Mary G. Neill Taylor. He moved to Longview, Texas in his teens, and attended Foster Junior High, Longview High School, and Kilgore College. After serving in the US Army, he became a Master Machinist - serving the East Texas area for more than sixty years. Roy married Joyce Denney on August 10th, 1958, and had two children, Mark and Dawn. Roy enjoyed hunting and fishing, walking in the woods with his children and grandchildren, gardening, and spending time with his friends and family. He was a man of traditional values, and never met a stranger. After his initial retirement, he worked for the Texas State Railroad, where he repaired or fabricated parts for antique steam trains and built seasonal props for Thomas the Train and the Polar Express. He was a man of faith and a deacon in his church, and was known for his humor, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He is survived by his wife, son, daughter, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, two sisters, and many nieces and nephews.
