Roy Gean McLain, of Kilgore, passed away on September 23rd 2019 at the age of 85. Gean was born May 14th 1934 in Perryton, TX to Keith and Audrey McLain. He was married to his wife Mary Jo McLain for 33 years and helped her manage Sun Acres Mobile Home Park. She preceded him in death in 2007. Gean was preceded in death by his twin brother Dean, his brother Sammy and his sister Cheryl Ann. Gean is survived by 3 children: son Jimmy Keith Henderson of Columbus, OH, son Rodney James Moser of Jefferson, TX and daughter Selma Jo Evans of Kilgore, TX. He had 8 grandchildren and several great grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews. He loved to be a truck driver and enjoyed fishing on the lakes. A memorial service will be held at Gean’s home on Saturday September 28th 2019 at @ 2pm.
