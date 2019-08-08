spotlight
Roy M. Brown
Roy Miller Brown was born March 14, 1935 in Gilmer, Texas and went Home August 5, 2019 after a brief but fierce battle with cancer. Brown attended East Mountain schools through the first grade before moving to Texarkana, Texas where he graduated from Texas High School in 1953. After attending Texarkana Jr. College, Brown earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Texas at Austin in 1957. He received his Masters degree from Southern Methodist University in 1967. Brown credits accepting Jesus Christ as his Savior to be the greatest decision of his life. His 2nd greatest decision came in June of 1957 when he married Mary Helen Green of Texarkana, Arkansas. During their 62 years of marriage they raised three pretty decent sons, three wonderful grandchildren and two angelic great grandchildren, never failing to love and spoil any of them. Roy Brown began his teaching career coaching Theatre and Speech at Gladewater High School from 1957 - 1960. In 1960 Brown directed the winning play in the 2A State UIL One Act Play Competition and his talent as a director was recognized by the University of Texas in Austin. One of Brown’s mentors, Dr. Loren Winship, Chairman of the UT Theatre department offered him the job of Assistant Professor of Theatre that same year. Dr. Rodney Kidd, another mentor extended to Brown the invitation to become the State UIL Drama Director. Brown accepted both positions but after 6 weeks on the job, Uncle Sam called this Staff Sergeant of the Army Texas National Guard to active service. When his service was completed, Brown resumed his position at the University of Texas from 1961 - 1970. At UT, Brown excelled in all areas and Theatre in Texas blossomed under his leadership. In 1969, Harold Riley, a Christian businessman and mentor persuaded Brown to try his hand at sales and he and a small group of businessmen formed the Insurance Company of America. A natural salesman, Brown found a second career in insurance sales and began his own company, The R. Brown Insurance Company in 1973. Longing for small town life again, Brown moved the company to Gladewater, Texas in 1976. In 1982 Brown helped organize the Gladewater National Bank and became a member of the Board of Directors. In 1984 he, along with two partners, organized and co-founded the Brown Cook & Taylor Insurance agency. While in Gladewater, Brown held many positions in the Gladewater Chamber of Commerce and helped establish the original Gladewater Industrial Foundation. In 1993 Brown relocated The R. Brown Insurance Company to Gilmer, Texas to focus on Estate Planning, Life and Health insurance only. Brown joined Rotary International in 1977. He was an active member of the Gladewater and Gilmer clubs receiving multiple awards for his service and achievements including Chapter President of both clubs and recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow Award. He was also instumental in bringing the American flag fundraiser to the Gilmer Rotary club. Brown gives full credit for his success in life and business to following the teachings of the Bible and the Rotary Four Way Test. Brown was an active church member from an early age. He was saved and baptized in the East Mountain Baptist church in 1941 and as an adult was ordained as a Deacon at Hyde Park Baptist Church in Austin, Texas. He also served as a Deacon at FBC Gladewater, FBC Gilmer, and New Beginnings Baptist Church of Gilmer where he was a charter member. Brown’s strong faith and Godly convictions equipped him to become a spiritual leader and mentor to hundreds of teenagers and young married couples throughout his lifetime. The effects of his ministry will be felt for lifetimes to come. In 2014 Roy Brown sold his insurance company to enjoy his retirement years with his beloved wife and family. Roy Brown is remembered for his enthusiasm, his spiritual gift of Encouragement, his love of family, and the Godly example he showed in his life and marriage. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Helen Green Brown of Gilmer, Texas, son Roy Brown of Dallas, and twin sons Kenneth and Kevin Brown, both of Gilmer. Grandchildren, Weston and Allison Brown of New Braunfels, Jamin and Blair Jones of New Braunfels, and Leigh Ashley Brown of Mineola; Great grandchildren, Jase Brown and McKenna Brown of New Braunfels, and a host of friends and relatives.Visitation will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the New Beginnings Baptist Church in Gilmer, Texas. The memorial service will be held immediately after at 11:00 am. Arrangements are under the direction of McWhorter Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the New Beginnings Baptist Church, Gilmer Mission fund or Open Door Pregnancy Center in Gilmer, Texas. Please visit Roy’s on-line registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family.
