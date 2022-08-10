Roy Nicholas “Nick” Hearne
KILGORE — Roy Nicholas “Nick” Hearne was born in 1944 in Kilgore, Texas, on September 30, 1944, to Camie Dell Reich (née Crim) and Roy A. Hearne. A proud Kilgorite, he attended Kilgore schools through his freshman year in high school. As a youngster, he loved traveling with his family, including a cruise to Hawaii before it was a state. He loved stomping around Kilgore with his buddies, his cousins and his big sister, Harriet. He loved his dog, Fury, and he also loved being doted on by his loving grandparents (Tincy and Liggett Crim, and Ellen and Roy Hearne). He developed a keen interest in law, politics, and history at St. Albans School in Washington D.C., where he graduated high school. He attended undergrad at SMU, where he met the love of his life (and wooed with his guitar), Carolyn (Sweet Caroline) Fox, (with whom he recently celebrated 54 years of marriage). He proudly served in the Army, attaining the rank of Captain, from 1968 to1971.
After graduating Cum Laude from South Texas College of Law, he worked for the Court of Civil Appeals in Texarkana and was an attorney for the Alcoholic Beverage Commission in Austin. He later returned to Kilgore to join the law firm of Bean, Ford, and Schlier, and to raise his family. He also taught at Kilgore College, served on city council, and got his pilot’s license. He took his role as a dad seriously. He told great bedtime stories to his kids. He flew the family to Mimi and Daddad Fox in Waco on many occasions. He had many father/son scuba adventures with son, Jason. He was a great dancer and danced like crazy at his daughter Angela’s wedding. He felt lucky to gain two wonderful children by marriage (Jason’s wife, Heather and Angela’s husband, Wells). He eventually became a guy who liked cats. He enjoyed a good scotch. He loved poker. He was an avid reader of the Wall Street Journal and would give financial advice to anyone who asked. He would also brag about his grandkids, Harper and Drake, to anyone who would listen. They called him Pop. Pour a scotch for Pop.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to St Jude Children’s hospital or the Hospice of East Texas.
