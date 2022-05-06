Roy Wayne Courtney
LONGVIEW — Roy Wayne Courtney, 70, of Kilgore, was born on July 20, 1951, and passed away on May 5, 2022 in a local hospital. Graveside services will be held at 2 PM Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Corinth Cemetery, in Timpson, TX, under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Friday evening at the funeral home.
Wayne was born and raised in the city of Marshall. In his 20s he worked as a barber, along side his father. He moved to Longview in the early 80s and pursued a career in real estate. Wayne worked as a real estate appraiser for 30+ years, 20 of those years his daughter worked in collaboration with him. Wayne loved to travel, he especially loved to go on cruises, and he loved to spend time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Sue Courtney and his wife Louise.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter Sharon Owens (husband Lane, grandson Zachary 14, grandson Michael 8); son John Courtney (wife Samantha) and sister Ilene Courtney.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
