Roy Wilson
LONGVIEW — Roy Steven “Steve” Wilson passed away on October 13, 2022. Steve was born on May 10, 1951, to Truman and Peggy Wilson in Houston, Texas. He spent his early life in Greggton/Longview and attended all 12 grades of Pine Tree Schools, graduating from Pine Tree High School in 1969. He attended the University of Houston after which he became a professional photographer, working in several cities in Texas. He owned and operated a photography studio and camera store in Beaumont then relocated to San Antonio where he spent most of his adult life. Steve was a special events/society photographer for the San Antonio Express- News for several years and was named Mud King in 1991 by the Paseo del Rio Association, presiding over that years’ Mud Festival on the Riverwalk. Steve also spent several years in the travel industry, specializing in Las Vegas, of which he could always be counted upon to tell an interesting anecdote about that city’s colorful history. Steve returned to Longview after retirement. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Truman and Peggy Wilson, and a niece, Lesley Broome. He is survived by his sister Debbie Broome (Mark) of Lumberton, and nieces Julie Gobert (Eric) of Round Rock; Laurie Kerns (Dusty) of Lumberton; nephew Scott Broome of Honolulu, Hawaii; as well as three great nieces and three great nephews (Hallie, Jack, Isaac, Ben, Clara, and Lilah) and his loyal dog Zeke who has been adopted by the family. Services will be private. Any contributions should be directed to the American Cancer Society or the Longview PAWS website.
