Royce Wayne Hall
HUGHES SPRINGS — Royce Wayne Hall, aged 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones in the house he built for his family in Hughes Springs, TX, August 29, 2022.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betty Greathouse Hall and their daughters, Sandra Martin and her husband, Rick Martin, Stacey Mills and her husband David Mills, and Susan Deann Hall and a special niece Barbara Colvert. As well as his grandchildren, Sara R Hall, Tonya Hall and her partner Danny Rivera, Brian Caery, Staci Mills and her fiancé Zachary Steele, Pricilla Burnette and Tyler Burnette, Chase Martin and his wife Kelsey Martin, Zachary McIntyre and his wife Bri McIntyre, David Mills Jr. and his wife Katie Mills, Cody Mills, Trenton Clements and his wife Gracie Clements, and Brandon Clements, and great grandchildren, Addison Moore McIntyre, Addison Burnette, Evelyn Chappell, Jaxson Burnette, Lachlan Martin, Adán Rivera, David Alexander Mills.
Royce graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School. He attended Eastfield Collage. He spent his life as a diesel mechanic and truck driver. He was also an award-winning mechanic and drag racer in the local area.
Services will be 3:00 pm, Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 2:00 pm Saturday before the service.
