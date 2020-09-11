Ruben Thomas Moore

Ruben was born April 22, 1941 in Lambert, Mississippi to the late James Paul Moore and Sarah Christine Lancaster. On June 7, 1968 he would marry Beverly Ann Harp Moore. He served in the United States Army as a Radio Operator during the Vietnam War. Ruben enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He will always be remembered for his kindness and for never losing his temper or patience; always a gentleman. Ruben was known for his delicious banana pudding and roast. He worked as a truck driver for 54 years and the last 13 were for Skeeter Boats. Ruben will forever remembered by all the family and friends he leaves behind.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters Stella Wooten and Mary Bowen.
Ruben is survived by his loving wife Beverly Ann Moore; a daughter Karen Butler and husband Steve; three sons James Moore and wife Nancy, Rodney Moore and wife Maxine and Bryan Moore and wife Vickie; two sisters Brenda Jackson and husband Kenny and Francis Erwin; nine grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; one great great grandchild as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
