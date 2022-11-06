Ruby Jean Boulton
WARSAW, ILLINOIS — Ruby Jean Boulton, 79, of Warsaw, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Oak Lane Nursing and Rehab in Stronghurst, Illinois.
Ruby was born on January 25, 1943, in Arp, Texas, the daughter of Earl Roy and Erma (Pettis) Herrin. She graduated from Ector High School in Odessa, Texas, in 1963. On March 14, 1964, she was united in marriage to Bill Boulton. They were divorced in 1977.
Ruby was employed in food service for nursing homes and school systems throughout her working career. She belonged to the Baptist Church and enjoyed spending her free time eating out at new places, car rides, riding her bike, feeding ducks, and being in nature. Camping, arrowhead hunting and viewing rock formations were some of the outdoor experiences she cherished. Ruby loved watching her old Westerns, especially ones featuring John Wayne and Clint Eastwood. She was the family historian and loved driving back to Texas to spend time with her family there. Her family was her top priority.
Ruby is survived by three children: Billy Boulton of Odessa, Texas, Renee (Robin Satterly) Boulton of Warsaw, Illinois, and Jeanette Boulton of Warsaw, Illinois; and two grandchildren: Brennan Montgomery and Lauren Montgomery.
Ruby is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers: Earl Ray Herrin and Jerry Herrin.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Keokuk Humane Society.
Printy Funeral Home of Warsaw, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.
