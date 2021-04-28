Ruby Johnson Starks
GILMER — Ruby Starks died April 25, 2021 in Gilmer. Born August 29, 1919 in Pritchett, TX to Joseph Henry and Molly White Johnson. She was the youngest of three sister and two brothers and she graduated from Union Hill. Ruby married Russell Starks from Fordyce, Arkansas. They raised their three children in Bettie. She had her own Beauty Shop at home which she ran for many years. After retirement she and Russell moved to Gilmer due to his bad health. Ruby was always very active. She was on the first board building the Gilmer Civic Center. She was voted First Lady in 1998 as well as the Unsung Hero at the Chamber Banquet in 1995. She helped with the Cancer fundraisers and Relay for Life. In her later years her special joy was the Senior Citizens Club in the town’s old fire station. Ruby was always very social and this filled a special need. Ruby is survived by her son, Bill Starks and wife Brenda; daughter, Linda Steger; Son-in-law, Buck Lindsey; grandchildren, Diane Chevalier and husband David, David Steger and wife, Cindy, Chris Steger, Brandi Cato and husband Josh, Barry Lindsey and wife Kristi, and Brian Starks and wife Liz; great grandchildren, Amy McKee, Dillon Chevalier, Wayne Mullanix, Casie Mullanix, Tyler Steger, MaKenna Steger, Camryn Cato, Chase Cato, Karsyn Lindsey, Klein Lindsey, Peyton Starks, and Gage Starks; and great grandchildren, Logan and Landry McKee, Austin and Charlotte Mullanix, and Laurel Chevalier. She is preceded in death by her husband, Russell Starks; daughter, Betty Lindsey; parents, Henry and Molly Johnson; brothers, Roland and Reg Johnson; sisters, Jessie Pitman, Estell Davis, and Mildred Sisson; and son-in-law, Jerry Steger. Funeral service for Ruby will be at the Chapel of Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer, 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 with Bro. Jimmy Strippland officiating, interment to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Upshur County. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
