Ruby Lea (Smelley) Cooper Ray
LONGVIEW — At 96 years old, Mrs. Ruby Lea Ray gained her angel wings, on Monday, September 7, 2020. She lived a long happy life as a Mother, a Grandmother and a dear friend to many. Ruby Lea was born on August 25, 1924 to William H. and Tennie Smelley. She spent most of her life on the homestead where she was her happiest.
Ruby Lea was preceded in death by her parents, William H. and Tennie Smelley, her son Tommy Cooper, as well as her 7 siblings, her husband Tom Cooper, and her second husband Charles Ray. She is survived by, her Son Henry (Betty) Cooper, Grandsons Gordon (Melissa) Cooper, and Jason (Diane) Cooper, Granddaughter Nancy Lea (Gary) Manning, 6 Great Grandchildren, and 1 Great Great Grandson.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Forest Hill Baptist Church Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to Macedonia Baptist church, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the care of Rader Funeral Home, Longview. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com.

