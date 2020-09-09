Ruby Lea (Smelley) Cooper Ray
LONGVIEW — At 96 years old, Mrs. Ruby Lea Ray gained her angel wings, on Monday, September 7, 2020. She lived a long happy life as a Mother, a Grandmother and a dear friend to many. Ruby Lea was born on August 25, 1924 to William H. and Tennie Smelley. She spent most of her life on the homestead where she was her happiest.
Ruby Lea was preceded in death by her parents, William H. and Tennie Smelley, her son Tommy Cooper, as well as her 7 siblings, her husband Tom Cooper, and her second husband Charles Ray. She is survived by, her Son Henry (Betty) Cooper, Grandsons Gordon (Melissa) Cooper, and Jason (Diane) Cooper, Granddaughter Nancy Lea (Gary) Manning, 6 Great Grandchildren, and 1 Great Great Grandson.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Forest Hill Baptist Church Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to Macedonia Baptist church, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the care of Rader Funeral Home, Longview. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Court documents: Raid of gang members linked to Kilgore homicide
- Regular customer at Longview convenience store wins $5M on scratch-off lottery ticket
- Home invasion incident in Longview neighborhood concerns residents
- East Texas paramedic with COVID-19 hospitalized for weeks, on ventilator
- Keeping facemasks in car? Don’t hang them on rearview mirror, agency warns
- Longview EMS hit hard by COVID-19 since pandemic began, but don't blame job
- 'It's a technology war': East Texas law enforcement combats gas pump skimmers
- Police Beat: Monday, Sept. 7, 2020
- Longview man competes on ABC game show 'Holey Moley'
- School districts now required to report COVID-19 cases to state for public database
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.