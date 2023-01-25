Ruby Lee Hampton
HAWKINS — Ruby Lee Hampton, 99, Hawkins will be at 11 O’clock Saturday at Jarvis College Hawkins. The burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery in Winona.
She was born in Winona on April 18, 1923, and died on January 13, 2023, in Tyler. Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor Gladewater is in charge of the arrangements.
The viewing (Only) is from 10 until 11 at Jarvis on Saturday at Jarvis.
