Ruby Lee Studivant Bellotte
KILGORE — Ruby Lee Sturdivant Bellotte was born February 15, 1934, in Lydia, Texas to DeRoy and Dessie Mae Huckabay Sturdivant. She was released from the cruel bondage of Alzheimer’s Disease on July 10, 2021.
She was a long-time member of North Side Baptist Church and North Longview Baptist Church, both in Longview, Texas.
She was a talented Seamstress, Quilter, excellent Cook, homemaker, house painter, decorator, caregiver and so much more. She loved to read and take care of her home right up until the end. She also loved spoiling her fur baby “Bubby” whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Wilmer Guy Bellotte; parents, DeRoy Sturdivant (and Stepmother, Doris Sturdivant); Mother: Dessie Mae Huckabay Sturdivant; two sisters, Wilma Fowler and Helen Caldwell; one stepsister, Alicia Sturdivant; one stepbrother, Bobby Sturdivant; and a niece Melanie Sturdivant.
Survivors include:
Sons: Gary Bellotte (Debbie) of Greenville, TX and Ricky Bellotte of Adelaide, Australia.
Daughters: Darla Bellotte Rutland (Jimmy) of Gladewater, TX (Liberty City) and Kelli Bellotte Lockridge (Scott) of Cumming, Georgia.
Sisters: Sharon Lawing (Buddy) and Betty Ballew (James).
Stepsisters: Carolyn Dietrick (Rick), Tammie Mitchell, and Cindy Woods (Glenn).
Stepbrothers: Roy Sturdivant (Donna), Terry Sturdivant (Charlotte), Danny Sturdivant (Lisa), and Johnny Sturdivant.
10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and several other relatives and friends.
Please leave online condolences at www.raderfuneralhome.com
Special thanks to Compass Hospice for the loving care and compassion they showed our Mother during her struggle with Alzheimer’s.
A very special thank you to Hospice of East Texas in Tyler for the love and care that they showed our Mother in her last day’s of life.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Hospice of East Texas in Tyler.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview auction barn home to new restaurant
- Future unknown for Red Robin's building in Longview
- What we know so far about the white supremacy rally planned for September in Longview
- Business Beat: Gilmer Road Starbucks moving forward
- Panther Pizza opens on Gilmer Road in Longview
- East Texas man indicted after disabled daughter's feet amputated due to frostbite
- 'Longview is progressing': Council passes resolution against white supremacy rally
- Black Longview leaders urge officials, community to stand against hate amid planned 'white unity' rally
- New traffic light on Loop 281 begins flashing before becoming fully operational next week
- Answer Line: Interstate 20 speed limit reduced in Harrison County
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.