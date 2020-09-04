Ruby Lee Tevebaugh

Born on March 13, 1926, to Jesse and Ella Mae Stalter, Ruby spent her early years in the Walnut Creek Community, just outside Athens, Texas. She began adulthood building ships in Houston during World War II. That early display of strength, community spirit and comradery would define her life as she went on to become the first college graduate in her family, earn a masters degree and spend 35 years as a teacher in the East Mountain and the Gilmer School Districts.
In 1956, she married Billy Dean Tevebaugh, Sr., and in addition to her own career, helped him manage their longtime business, Tevebaugh Meat Packing.
Ruby was a prolific letter writer. She wrote to her children, grandchildren, extended family members, former students and particularly, people facing hardship. Her wisdom and kindness were expressed in every sentence. Ruby was a practical woman, coming of age during a time of struggle and change, but she never lost her belief in the goodness of people or the impact of a kind gesture. In a letter to her granddaughter, Melea, Ruby expressed the philosophy she lived. “Everyday, we think of the expression ‘life must go on,’ and it will. Most of all Melea, be happy and consider the phrase, ‘everything is going to be all right.’ It has to be, because, hopefully each person will try harder to respect his fellow man and fellow woman in their daily plan on life.”
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, her brother and two sisters and by her husband. She is survived by her brothers-in-law, George Tevebaugh and wife, Alta and Charles Tevebaugh and wife, Linda, her son Dwyane Murphy and wife, Liz, her son Billy Dean Tevebaugh, Jr., and by her daughter Mary Lou Tevebaugh, and her step-daughter, Elaine Tevebaugh. She is also survived by her grandchildren Robyn Lee Murphy, Eric Tevebaugh and Melea Stockton, and four step-grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The family extends a special thank you to Pam Graham for caring for their beloved mother and grandmother.
Visitation for Ruby Tevebaugh will be Friday, September 4 from 6pm-8pm at the Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home located at 4619 Judson Road.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 5 at 1:00pm at the Summerfield Methodist Church at 7078 Tryon Road.
The family requests attendees wear masks.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Summerfield Methodist Church at 7078 Tryon Road, Longview, Texas 75605.
