Ruby (Lois) Settle

Lois grew up in Gladewater, Texas and after school moved to California, Arkansas and Colorado before returning to East Texas in her mid-years. She was a floral designer and studied art after retirement becoming quite an accomplished artist. She specialized in painting china and doing decorative ostrich eggs in the Faberge style made famous by Russian artist and jeweler, Peter Carl Faberge, in the early 19th century. Much of her work has been displayed in art magazines and art galleries. She has lectured and taught many art classes explaining her special techniques. Many close family members were fortunate enough to be gifted with some of her extraordinary work.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Denver Settle; her loving son, Harold Wayne Yandell; an infant sister, Claudie Evalene Alvey; and her parents.
She is survived by sisters, Faye May of Longview and Della Ruth Pitts of Avinger; a brother, Jim Alvey and his wife, June of White Oak; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to acknowledge their sincere and deep appreciation to the staff of Christus Good Shepherd Hospital; the physical therapists at Buckner Westminster and Treviso; the nurses of Highland Park Home Health; the caring staff at Hawkins Creek Assisted Living; and a special thanks to Nurse April Cash with Hospice Plus.
Services will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Lakeview Mausoleum Chapel, 5000 W. Harrison Rd. in Longview. Officiating will be Rev. Darrell Goynes of the White Oak Assembly of God Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to any of the following: White Oak Assembly of God Church, National Stroke Foundation, or COPD Foundation.
