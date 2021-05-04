Ruperto Medina Guerrero (Coco)
LONGVIEW — Ruperto Medina Guerrero (Coco), age 69, of Longview, passed away April 30, 2021. He was born March 27, 1952 in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. Coco was a very hardworking man who took good care of his family. He worked for Canon Safety for many years in the shop maintenance department. Coco had a green thumb and would grow lots of peppers and flowers and would give them away to any who visited. He loved being outdoors and working in the yard. Coco loved visiting with family and friends and had lots of hugs to give. He would have some great stories to tell from back when he was younger.
Those left to cherish is memory is his wife Shirley Guerrero, siblings Martin and Felipe Solis along with siblings in Mexico. His children Nicholas, Antonia and Tomasa Guerrero, grandchildren Cameron, Curtis, Abigale, Grant, Katie, Maison, Bryce, Samuel, Vanessa, Christian, Johana, Joselyn, Rosy, Fatima, Alexis, Valarian, also Coco’s stepchildren Melony Landaverde and her husband Ricardo, Stephanie Stansberry and her husband Chris, Amanda Lewis and her husband James, Joseph Hodges, III and his fiancé Candice Gildon and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Everyone loved Coco dearly and he will be sorely missed by both family and friends.
A time of viewing will be 5pm-7pm, Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. Graveside services will be Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Chalk Hill Cemetery on starting at 2pm. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Longview ISD teacher gets life sentence for child sex assault
- New Longview development, 'The Crossing at Main and Main,' attracts restaurants, retailers
- Officers respond to possible hostage situation north of Longview
- Longview man gets 50 years in prison for family violence
- Longview man identified, charged in Gregg County shooting
- Longview man is voice behind epic 'Mortal Kombat' scream
- Family of East Texas child pulled from hot tub braces for worst; toddler has 'minimal' brain function
- Jehovah's Witnesses adapt to changes in wake of COVID-19
- Rare air: BMX event brings legends of sport to Longview skatepark
- Toddler from Kilgore hotel hot tub incident dies; organs donated to other children
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.