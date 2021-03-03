Russ Tidmore
LONGVIEW — Russ Vincin Tidmore died unexpectedly on Sunday, February 28 at home in Longview, Texas at the age of 66.
Russ was preceded in death by his parents, J.D. Tidmore, Emmett and Dorothy Knowles, Roscoe (R.C.) and Lorene Wood; grandmother Verna Roberts all of Longview, TX.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Judy Tidmore; his daughter Andrea Cox and husband Ryan with two grandchildren Parker and Hayes Cox of Flower Mound, TX; son Logan Tidmore of Ashville, North Carolina; brother Randy Tidmore and wife Tricia of Henderson; brother Timothy Tidmore and wife Pam of Hallsville; sister Janell Tidmore Crum and husband Douglas of College Station, a niece and and many nephews.
Russ was born on September 7,1954 in Houston, TX and moved to Longview at the age of 5. He graduated from Longview High School in 1973 and was a proud Lobo. Russ married his high school sweetheart and joined the family business. His professional career included working in the family office supply business, R.C. Wood Co., for 30 years. He was known for his salesmanship and his big smile. He never met a customer he did not forget.
He enjoyed hunting, golfing, spending time with his family and grandchildren. He earned his fourth degree black belt in American Society of Karate and taught under his instructor and friend Robert Lamont. He enjoyed sharing his love of this sport with children.
Russ was a proud father of both of his children. He was known as G. Pop to his grandchildren and lit up when Parker or Hayes were even mentioned. He had a tremendous love for animals and particularly his dogs over the years.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the local Humane Society, ASPCA.org, or any other animal shelter.
A visitation for Russ will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 between 4 and 6 pm at Rader Funeral Home.
A private memorial will be held at a later time.
