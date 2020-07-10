Russell Craft

Russell was born in Lubbock, Texas on April 9, 1939 to A.J. and Mary Elizabeth Craft. Following A.J.’s service in the U.S. Navy, the Craft family settled in Marshall, Texas. Russell was in 2nd grade in 1946 at his new school in Marshall when he first met classmate Raenell Carter. By the time they were at Marshall High School together, Russell’s eyes were set on Raenell to be his sweetheart for all time. They married in Marshall on January 26, 1961 between semesters during Russell’s final year of Pharmacy school at the University of Texas in Austin.
In 1969, Russell established and managed Louis Morgan Drugs #4 in Longview as partner and owner. He also established the original Albertson’s pharmacy on Longview’s Loop 281 and was the pharmaceutical consultant to 12 regional nursing homes during his 25-year career in East Texas.
Pharmacy ended up being his first career in that it gave way to a second when Russell’s well-known passion for Jesus Christ, music, worship and preaching led to another 25-year long career in Christian ministry. In 1975, Russell was one of the three patriarchs who pioneered the beginning of Longview Christian Fellowship, now HighRidge Church Longview. From 1986 until 1994, Russell and Raenell planted and pastored Del Rio Christian Fellowship in Del Rio, Texas. They returned to Longview in 1994 where Russell served Longview Christian Fellowship until he retired in 2005.
It is said that the evidence of passion is pursuit, and Russell’s walk exemplified this truth. Russell dedicated his life to serving God and others. He loved people and shared Christ at every opportunity. His vision for future generations of Godly families and leaders gave birth to both Longview Christian School in Longview and to Amistad Christian Academy in Del Rio.
Service to others extended to the community through active participation in Rotary International and to the charge at large through the East Texas Pastors & Ministers Fellowship, Longview Ministerial Alliance, Del Rio Ministerial Alliance and the church at large around the world.
Russell would say his great accomplishment beyond living for Christ was his family. Russell and Raenell’s love story of nearly 60 years is an example to everyone who knows them, but none more so than his children. He is survived by the love of his life and best friend, his wife Raenell Craft and their four children: Kim Phillips and husband Tim of Longview and their four children and four grandchildren; Carter Craft and his wife Kathy of Rockwall and their eight children and three grandchildren; Leighann Holloway and husband Paul of Longview and their five children and two grandchildren; Claire Morgan and husband Jeff of Barnesville, GA and their seven children and two grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Russell was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Linda Gail Strother of Longview and Ellen Sue Honeycutt of Tyler.
Visitation will be Friday, July 10 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, July 11 at 4:00 pm at HighRidge Church in Longview following a private family burial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HighRidge Church Longview at 2011 W. Marshall Avenue, Longview, Texas 75604 or to the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance at 911 NW Loop 281, Ste 211, 40, Longview, Texas 75604.
Thank you, Russell - husband, father and friend - for giving to the Lord. Ours are lives changed by your love.
An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
