Russell Keith Hall

He was born May 16th, 1972, in Texarkana, Texas to Homer Lynn and Lena Mae Hall, the oldest of three boys. Russell has always resided in East Texas. He graduated from Pine Tree High School in 1990, and then went to work at Fleetwood until the plant closed. He then worked many years as a journeyman plumber. Then in 2016, he and his wife became the owners and the operator of Hall Septic Service.
Russell was a devoted and loving husband while also being a caring and passionate father. He enjoyed spending time with his family whether it be sporting events, camping, fishing, hunting, or just sitting in the living room talking about who knows what and telling stories from his childhood. Russell was a long time member of New Life Baptist Church. He was very active serving as a deacon, a volunteer youth leader, and in many other aspects of the church throughout the years. He enjoyed helping the youth raise funds for camp by hauling scrap metal and doing odd jobs with them. He loved the two weeks spent at camp with the youth and kids every summer. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
Russell is survived by his parents; his wife of 24 years, Chasidy; his children - Joshua Keith, Nathaniel Wayne, Makaila Alexis and Micah Ryan Hall; his brothers, Jeffrey Todd Hall and wife, Tonya; Kevin Wayne Hall and wife, Teri; along with eight nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Homer and Sarah Hall and Elmer and Mildred Kruse; and his cousin, Julie Ann Wooten Perkins.
A Life Celebration Service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, August 30th, 2019, at the Greggton First Baptist Church located at 4520 W. Marshall Avenue, Longview, Texas with Dr. James L. Pierce officiating. Interment will follow at 2:00 P.M. in Simms, Texas at Sand Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions to aid the Hall family may be made through the Greggton First Baptist Church, 4520 W. Marshall Avenue, Longview, Texas 75604.
