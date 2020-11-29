Russell Warren “Rusty” Gibson

The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the funeral home.
Mr. Gibson passed away November 24, 2020 in Tyler. He was born March 26, 1974, in Greenville, Texas to Rayford and Frances (Sakmari) Gibson. Mr. Gibson worked for ETTL Engineering and Consultants as a Civil Engineer. He was member of Chalk Hill Community Church.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances J. Gibson; son, Krystopher “Krytter” Davis; grandparents, Rayford Warren Gibson, Martha Jean Reed Gibson, and Elizabeth Jane Wheeler.
Survivors include his wife, Kryston Gibson of Tatum; father, Rayford Gibson of Tatum; mother and father-in-law, Elizabeth “Tiggy” and Robert “Bobby” Tatum, children, Ryan Gibson and girlfriend Kyleigh Ortega of Tatum; Bethany Gibson Edwards and husband Bradley of Tatum; grandson, Branson Edwards of Tatum; brother, Michael Gibson and wife Brandy of Bryan, Texas; and nieces and nephew, Rylee Gibson, Marshall Gibson, and Reese Gibson, aunts and uncle; Linda Gibson, Angela Wallace and husband Randy all of Tatum. Host of cousins family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Gibson, Michael Gibson, Bradley Edwards, Matt Crawford, Dr. Truman Davis, Paul Williams, and Cody Jones. Honorary pallbearers will be his coworkers at ETTL Engineering and Consultants.
