Russell Wayt

Following graduation from Rice, Russell married his high school sweetheart and love of his life Patricia Deloris Musslewhite. He was then drafted by the Dallas Cowboys and played outside linebacker under coach Tom Landry. Fellow players were Bob Lilly, Don Meredith, and Chuck Howley.
Russell returned to White Oak to begin his career in insurance and real estate. He and partner David Reynolds greatly expanded the White Oak area’s commercial and residential development. Additionally, Russell was a registered agent for American National Property and Casualty Insurance, and he maintained an office in White Oak.
Russell was a lifelong Baptist and was strong in his faith. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Longview where he served as a deacon. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Chrisman School, the East Texas Baptist University Board of Directors, and the White Oak Schools Foundation Board.
Russell was preceded in death by his parents and by siblings Annette Drake, Alberta King, Patsy Ann Dunklin, Elbert Wayt, and Dewayne Wayt.
He is survived by Pat, his wife of 54 years, sons Chris and his wife Sheri, Kevin, and granddaughters Abby and Emma Wayt. He is also survived by siblings Peggy Jo Schroeder and husband John of Safford, AZ, June Perryman of Gladewater, and Bob Wayt and wife Shirley of Houston. He is remembered by many special nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
A memorial service to honor his life and faith will be held at White Oak Community Church on Saturday, January 18 at 10am. A private graveside will be held at a later date.The family wishes to thank his nurse April Borden and care-givers Peggy Starling and Sandra Epps of LifeCare for their professional and compassionate service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Longview, or to the White Oak Schools Foundation.
