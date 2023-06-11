Ruth Ann “Parrish” Muffler
LONGVIEW — Ruth Ann Muffler (Parrish) born July 18, 1932 to Edith Geraldine and Lawrence Whittle Parrish in Palestine, TX, died on June 6, 2023. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Ruth Ann was raised in Hughes Springs, TX and attended college for business in Tyler, TX. As an adult, she was the Payroll Manager at Schlitz Brewery in Longview, TX where she worked for 11 years. She was a fabulous cook and seamstress, and enjoyed line dancing and participating in line dancing competitions. Together, her and her husband traveled the world extensively. She is survived by her devoted husband Richard Blaise Muffler; son Kris Poole and his wife, Lynda; son Dale Poole and his wife, Paula; granddaughter Haley Sarge and her husband, Andy; granddaughter Hannah Lewis and her husband, Grayson; great granddaughter, Emerson Lewis and great grandson, Jackson David Sarge. She is also survived by her brother Winston Parrish; nephews Todd Parrish and Norman Wilson and nieces Rhonda Parker and Kimberly Wiley. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Susan Compton. Arrangements will be handled by Rader Funeral Home in Longview, Texas.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 10 am. A Rosary will be held prior to the service Thursday at 9:30 am. Entombment will follow at Rosewood Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends at Rader Funeral Home in Longview from 6 to 8 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
