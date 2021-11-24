Ruth Ellen Howe
LONGVIEW — A service celebrating the life of Ruth Ellen Howe, 61, of Longview, will be held at 11 AM Saturday, November 27, 2021, at First United Methodist Church, with Reverend Jay Jackson officiating. Mrs. Howe passed away on Friday, November 19, at her home. She never let her cancer dampen her zest for life.
Ruth was born on July 7, 1960, in Kilgore. She was raised in New London until 1972 and she was a 1978 graduate of Longview High School. Following high school, she graduated from UT with a bachelor’s degree in medical technology. She worked for 36 years at ETMC/UT Health and retired as QA Supervisor.
Ruth was married to her best friend, partner in crime, and travel companion, Kevin Howe, on April 1, 1995. Together, they enjoyed a wonderful 26-year marriage.
Mrs. Howe was a lifelong Methodist, having gone to Lagrone Methodist Church and later First Methodist in Longview. She was active in the School for Little Children and taught Sunday school with her husband for many years. She was active in supporting her children in their endeavors. She loved traveling and the ocean. She traveled to all 50 states and several foreign countries.
Ruth was preceded in death by her mother, Lola Mae Sumrow; sister, D’Anna Lane Meyers; and her brother, Carlos Stewart Switzer.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Kevin Howe; her children, Harry Howe and Allison Howe; her twin sister, Rachel Knoebel; her sister and brother-in-law, Renee and James Lockridge; Nicole Frances; special friends Kathy Eason and Patti Cook; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
