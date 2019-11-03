Ruth Eloise Warner, Nee Washburn

Born in Sandusky, Ohio, December 21, 1920, Ruth grew up on a farm in Huron, Ohio. After graduation with a BS degree from Bowling Green University, in 1944, she boarded a train for southern California where she taught 8th graders from Mexico. She met Captain Richard Lee Warner at a dance, but after 12 dates his battalion moved on, preparing to go overseas. When Ruth received a beautiful diamond ring in the mail, she said “of course, when, where, I’ll quit my job.” Their marriage of 69 years began in Little Rock, Arkansas with a ride on a tank.
Ruth and Dick raised Marna and Mark in Chillicothe, Ohio with bridge clubs, golfing and swimming at the Country Club and The First Presbyterian Church. They moved to Texas with Wenda and Bobbie, and had fun boating and skiing on Arlington Lake and trips to Angel Fire New Mexico where the family gathered for skiing and cutting down Christmas trees. Ruth worked as a substitute teacher, and received recognition for customer service in retail. After retirement they volunteered with Adult Ministries with the Presbyterian Church on Long Island for 2 years. Driving back to Texas, they stopped in Hot Springs Village , saw a beautiful home on the lake they couldn’t resist. Her 8 grandchildren loved visiting for yummy meals and peach, apple, pecan, cherry, blueberry, and strawberry rhubarb pies. And strawberry shortcake! And more boating, golfing, skiing and jumping off the dock, and driving their golf chart. Her grandchildren always felt loved and adored. There, Ruth and Richard were founding members of Woodlands Presbyterian Church. Ruth enjoyed working with Potter’s Clay Thrift Shop, with the Shepherd’s Center board, and with the Carousel Theater Readers. In Ruth’s words they were “praying, studying and worshipping together.” Her most recent home she enjoyed being near her youngest daughter, Bobbie, and family in Longview Texas.
She is survived by three daughters and a son Marna Palmer (Kent), Mark Warner (Sheila), Wenda Davis (Tom) and Bobbie Niehaus (David). Her grandchildren are Dain and Shera Palmer, Gregory and Nicholas Warner, Benjamin and Alexander Davis, Bryan and Kyle Niehaus. She is survived by 7 great grandchildren: Hayden and Milo Palmer, Lillian Cook, Harrison Warner, Emma and Everett Niehaus and Esther Davis. She is preceded in death by husband Richard Lee Warner, brothers Charles, Richard and Ralph Washburn.
A celebration of Ruth’s life will be held at 2 PM, on Sunday, November 3, at the Friendship Room at Buckner Westminster Place, 2201 Horseshoe Ln. Longview, TX with Dr. Rick Webb officiating.
Memorial donations in memory of Ruth can be made to the Salvation Army.
