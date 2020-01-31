spotlight
Ruth Lynn
LONGVIEW — Ms. Ruth Lynn, 87, of Longview, Texas, passed away surrounded by loved ones on January 23, 2020. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home, 401 N. 5th St, Longview, Texas 75601. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 304 Buffalo St, Gilmer, Texas 75644. Arrangements are by Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home. Ruth was born in Gilmer, Texas to Bobby Lynn and Sammie King on September 9, 1932. Ms. Lynn will reunite in Heaven with parentsBobbie and Sammie (Darling) Lynn; seven brothers: Joseph, Jonathan, David, Isaac, Jacob, John, Anderson Lynn and one sister:Bobbie Ruth Lynn. Ms. Ruth Lynn was married to the late Eddie Ross Sterling. To this union three children were born two daughters; Anita (Travis) Bowie of Lone Star, TX and Arethia (Earl) Roberts of Longview, TX ; one son, David Ross Sterling of Gilmer, TX. She later married the late Ronnie Davis where to this union one daughter, Tamala Davis of Frisco, TX. Sister-in-laws, Betty Lynn, Mary Lynn, Barbara Lynn, and Linda Lynn.
