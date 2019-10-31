spotlight
Ruth Marie Hunter Byrdsong
LONGVIEW — Ruth Marie Hunter Byrdsong affectionately known as “sister” was born to the proud parents of Professor O.C. Hunter Sr. and Melissa Blackman Hunter in Kilgore, Tx. Later in life, the family moved to Lindale, Tx where Ruth continued her formative years and graduated as the salutatorian of Bragg Morris High School in 1956 along with being named MVP of the basketball team that same year. She earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Homemaking from Texas College in 1960. Ruth started her career in the field of education by accepting a teacher position at Turner high School in Carthage, TX., and later transferred to Longview Independent School District. She taught homemaking and child development at Longview ISD for 35 years.
Ruth was formally to Napoleon in 1960 and they were actively attending Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed serving the community as a deaconess of the church and archousa of the Delta Gamma Boule’, Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity.
Ruth leaves behind to cherish her memories and love , her husband, Dr. Napoleon Byrdsong Jr.; her son, Dr. Napoleon Byrdsong III (Nancy) her daughter, Lissa Moye (Curtis), her brother, dr. Irby Hunter Sr. (Staphalene), her sisters Nancy Curtis and Faye Stull (Billy), grandchildren Savoya Byrdsong, Jonathon Moye, and Jada Moye, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She also leaves many devoted church members and friends to her memories. Visitation is set for Friday, at Stanmore Funeraly Home from 6-8.
