Ruth Marion Smith

Ruth was born April 20, 1916, in Ambridge, Pennsylvania, located in the steel-making Beaver Valley area near Pittsburgh, where her parents Thomas and Ella Fletcher lived. She met her husband, Harry E. Smith, when they were 14 years old. They both graduated from Ambridge High School in 1934 and were married in May 1938. She worked as a bookkeeper in Pennsylvania and Longview.
In 1955, Harry accepted the position of Plant Manager of an oil field pipe-fabricating facility in Longview, Texas. He and Ruth moved with their three sons Tom, David, and Mark to Texas. The entire family became active in church, school, and civic life. Harry and Ruth were married for 54 years. The Smith family members are devoted members of Longview’s First Lutheran Church. Faith in God was central to family life, and they filled numerous volunteer roles. Ruth was active in the Chancel Choir, Quilting Group, Sunday School teacher, Meals on Wheels ministry, and many Bible studies.
The Smith’s devotion to helping others inspired many, including several future Lutheran pastors whose religious calling was grounded in the example set by Harry and Ruth Smith. As one pastor stated, “The faith, love, patience and humility of Ruth and Harry brought moments that last a lifetime.”
Ruth was a prayer warrior, using daily devotions and prayer lists to care for those she knew who were in need. Her conditional love, ability to listen, and kind words were remembered by many who were touched by her free giving spirit. Everyone fortunate enough to know her was encircled by her generous and loving heart, including the many devoted care-givers who assisted her during her last months. She accepted her advanced age with grace, humility and humor, saying “I don’t know why I’m still here, I’m the oldest person I know.” Her later years were inspiring as she remained mentally alert. She continued her church work, learned to play bridge online as a 90 year old, and was an avid baseball fan.
The extended Smith family gathered with Ruth each Thanksgiving in Longview to remember Harry who died Thanksgiving Eve. One recent year, a family exercise outing in a local park turned into the first “Gobble Wobble” fun run. Ruth suggested charitable donations from the fun run be given to Newgate Mission, a local ministry the family supports. Ruth took great pleasure each year in seeing how her suggestion became a benefit for so many people.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Harry, who died in 1994, her parents, her brothers Roland, Paul, and Thomas Fletcher, her sisters Dr. E. Madolyn Reed, and Mary Lou Applequist.
Ruth is survived by her sons Dr. Tom M Smith and his wife Susan Kay of Longview, Dr. David F. Smith and his wife Nancy of Rome, Georgia, and Dr. Mark E. Smith and his wife Jill Hunter of Nisswa, Minnesota. Grandchildren include Dr. Todd Smith and wife Wendy, Pamela Smith Browning and husband Mark, Sterling Smith and wife Jami, Kristen Smith Vardy and husband Richard, and Michael Smith. Great-granddaughters include Tatum and Clara Smith, Olivia Vardy, Ellis, Emerson and Harper Smith. Great-grandsons are Noah Smith and Isaac Vardy. Ruth is also survived by many nieces and nephews across our nation.
A memorial service will be held at First Lutheran Church of Longview at a later time. Memorials in her name can be made to First Lutheran Church, 3901 Bill Owens Parkway, Longview, TX 75605. (www.firstlutheran.us/donate), or to any charity of your choice.
The family thanks Dr. Kathleen Weindorff Harris, Dr. John Greifenkamp, Heart to Heart Hospice, and the staff of Parkview on Hollybrook for their unwavering care and attention.
