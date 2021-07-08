Ruth Nell Wilks
BRISTOL, TENNESSEE — Ruth Nell Wilcoxen Wilks, 86, passed away on July 4, 2021. She was born near Wharton, TX on March 30, 1935 to Ivy and Arthur John Wilcoxen. She lived in Tomball from 1937 to 1949 at which time the family moved to Gladewater. Ruth graduated from Gladewater High School in 1953 and from Kilgore College in 1955. She received a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Education degree from Stephen F. Austin University. After teaching one year at Carr Junior High in Orange, she began a long career as a English teacher at Hawkins High School, retiring after 33 years in the classroom. In 1959, she and Donald Wilks were married. Donald precedes her in death on March 17, 2012. In 2014, Ruth moved to Kingsport, TN to be near family. Mrs. Wilks was a member of the Hawkins Study Club, Gladewater Music Club, Tuesday Bible Study Club, Wood County Retired School Personnel Association, and Texas Retired Teacher Association. She was a member of the Martha Sandy School Class for over 50 years and First Baptist Church, Gladewater. For the last few years, she held membership in Calvary Baptist Church, Kingsport, TN.
Ruth is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Wilks; two brothers, Donald Wilcoxen and wife Syble and Buddy Wilcoxen; nephew, Donald Wilcoxen, Jr.; sister-in-law, Ellen Wilks; and brother-in-law, Joe McGill.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Laura and James Karnes; granddaughters, Kimberly and husband Dustin Faucher, and Kelly Karnes; great-grandson, Cooper Dale Faucher; sister-in-law, Sandra McGill; brothers-in-law, Bob Wilks and Gerald Wilks; and several nieces, nephews, and a number of cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at Lakeview Funeral Home. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will be in the Mausoleum of Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kelley McGill, Steven Wilks, David Wilcoxen, Dan Kirk, Gerald Roe, Joe Paul McDougold, Dwayne Hickey, Edwina Wilks, and Shannon Wilks.
Online condolences may be made to the Wilks family at www.lakeviewfh.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Lakeview Funeral Home.
