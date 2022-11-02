Ryan Paul Maurer
HALLSVILLE — Ryan Paul Maurer was born February 10, 1987 and passed away on October 28, 2022.
Ryan was preceded in death by his father Bruce Paul Maurer, paternal Grandparents, William and Naomi Maurer, as well as his maternal Grandmother, Margie Glezen.
Ryan is survived by his wife, Lauren Maurer and two children Abram and Ella Maurer. His mother Melinda Maurer and mother in law Donna Summers. His brother and sister in law Judson and Amanda Maurer. His brother and sister in law Michael and Jeanette Hoosier. His grandfather Thomas Glezen, Aunt and uncle Charles and Sandy Boodie, Uncle and aunt Scott and Rhonda Glezen. He had many cousins, nieces, nephews and bonus god children that called him RyRy.
Ryan was born and raised in Longview, Tx. He worked as a mechanic throughout high school and made it a lifelong career providing for his family. He married his high school sweetheart, Lauren and for the last 19 years they have built a strong foundation with our lord while raising two beautiful children. Ryan lived a faithful life devoted to his lord and Saviour. Ryan enjoyed being a part of the Hallsville community and was extremely thankful for what the community and surrounding areas who poured their hearts and souls throughout his cancer journey the last 8 years. During the final stages of his life he quickly grew to love and cherish the Heart to Heart Hospice care team.
Ryan was an amazing man that had many friends that were more like brothers and sisters to him. He was the most selfless person anyone could have the pleasure of knowing. Whether it was for 5 minutes or 35 years. He loved watching his son play baseball and it brought much happiness to him knowing they all were a part of a baseball family, Many joys he gained throughout his life was watching his daughter Ella shine and always finding the confidence to be herself. Both of his children loved watching the Dallas Cowboys game together with him. He was a simple man but with the biggest heart. The light in his eye was his best friend Lauren. They had a beautiful friendship and marriage. They always said their love was a beautiful but tragic love story.
A memorial service for Ryan will be at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, and will be held in his honor on Friday, November 4th at 4pm.
“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me” Philippians 4:13
#maurerpower
