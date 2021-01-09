Sacarias “Zack” Ramirez
KILGORE, TEXAS — Cremation services for Sacarias “Zack” Ramirez, 75 of Kilgore are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. Mr. Ramirez passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 in Longview. Memorial services will be scheduled for a later date.
Zack was born on April 1, 1945 in San Angelo, Texas to the late Fabian Flores Ramirez and Anselma Castillo. He was the youngest of 15 children. After graduating high School Zack enlisted in the United States Marine Corp and served time in Vietnam. During his career he joined the Denver Police Department and later the Drug Enforcement Administration. In the business world he worked in Logistics/Distribution.
He surrendered his life to Christ and was baptized in Yulee, Florida at Celebration Baptist Church. He was most recently a very active member of First Baptist Church Liberty City. He had a heart for missions and spent most of his time studying scripture, serving others and spending time with family.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Gail Ramirez of Kilgore; daughters: Brianne Tallant/husband Vince Tallant - Denton, Texas; Miranda Oglesby/husband Justin Oglesby - Yulee, Florida; Rebekah Ramirez - Jacksonville, FL and sons: Lucas Katims - Longview, WA; Benjamin Ramirez-Vancouver, WA; JP Katims-Longview, WA and sisters: Josie Martinez, Rebecca Ramirez, Lina Ornelas and Rachel Sanchez/ husband David; grandchildren: Anthony Ramirez, Mahealani Ramirez, Kawai Ramirez, Brooklyn Katims, Sophia Tallant, Austin Tallant and Zacarias Ramirez and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving family members.
“Our hearts are torn between mourning his passing and rejoicing in his living. We are so thankful for his salvation and know without a doubt when he met Jesus face to face the Lord looked at him and said, “Well done, my good and faithful servant!” He lived well, loved well, and ministered to so many people and has continued to do so since his passing. His purpose in life was to glorify Christ and that’s exactly what he did. His faith has become sight!
2 Timothy 4:7-8
