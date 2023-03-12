Sally Cash Soefje
ATLANTA — Sally Kay Cash Soefje, age 79, passed away peacefully on February 28 after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell Neal and Verna Lillian Vestal Cash; by her brother Jerry Neal Cash; by her husband Bobby Wayne Soefje; by her daughter Angela Kay Combs Ratliff; by her grandchildren Russell Cash and Randall Charles Ratliff; and by her uncle and aunt Burton and Erlie Cannon.
She is survived by her daughter Shar Leigh Combs Wilson and husband Leonard Alva Wilson of Frisco, TX; by Angela’s husband Russell Wade Ratliff of Irving, TX; and by her first husband Charles Wayne Combs of Ft. Worth, TX. She is also survived by niece Cindy and husband Wesley Bickerdike of Diana, TX; niece Stephanie and husband Tommy Potter of Gurdon, AR; nephew Neal Cash and wife Lisa of Roswell, GA; and niece Cheri Cash Duet of Rockport, TX; as well as by step-daughters Cathy Soefje Wright of Iowa, LA and Lisa Soefje Gentles of Odessa, TX. She was beloved by and doted on her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Lauren Ratliff Santoro and husband Philip Santoro and children Noelle and Natalie; Lyndsay Wylie and children Judah, Wade, and Aliyah; Lesley Ratliff Craton and husband Tyler Craton and son Kaleb; and by Kaylyn, Christian, Joslyn, and Austin Wilson.
Among her many beautiful qualities, we remember Sally for her big smile, her loving nature, and her playful spirit. Sally was born in Atlanta, TX, on May 4, 1943. She was named Miss Atlanta, 1960, played flute and piccolo in the band where she was a majorette, and graduated from Atlanta High School in 1961. She studied at Stephen F. Austin State University. She worked in a variety of capacities, including in financial aid at Brown School of Court Reporting of Longview, TX, and Star College of Cosmetology of Tyler, TX. She loved working with students, and in all that she did, she took pride in her work and cared for others. She was a faithful and devoted member of Mobberly Baptist Church of Longview, TX, where she lived for thirty years with her husband Bobby and where she enjoyed singing in the choir and performed in the annual Christmas production, The Promise.
A viewing will be held at Hanner Funeral Service, 103 W. Main St., Atlanta, TX, 75551, on Friday, March 10 at 1:30pm, followed by interment at Huffines Cemetery at 3:30pm.
A celebration of life memorial service for Sally will be held at St. Andrew Methodist Church, 5801 W. Plano Parkway, Plano, TX, on Saturday, March 11 at 3:30pm.
Guest registry is available at www.hannerfuneralservice.com.
