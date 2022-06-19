Sally Jane Wade Deke
LONGVIEW, TX — Sally Jane Wade (Deke) went home to be with the Lord on June 6, 2022, in the presence of her family.
A loving mother and homemaker Sally love cooking for her large family. Especially her homemade enchiladas. She loved painting nature pictures. Especially Lake Cherokee. We have many artists in the family.
Mom and Dad love traveling. Sally loved the beach especially Huntington Beach California. Her dad had a store there. She lived many years there. That’s where she learned how to be a cashier at age 5 years old. Sally attended school in Texas, New Mexico, and California. Sally most of all enjoyed her husband, Bud. He was the love of her life.
Sally was predeceased by her loving husband of 58 years, Hebert “Bud” Deke. She was also predeceased by her daughter Sharon Flory and son Lance Deke.
Sally is survived by her daughter Rickey (Ricci) Wilson, (Larry) and son Michael Deke, sister-in-law Judith Holcomb (Harold), and son-in-law Gary Flory.
Sally is also survived by 10 grandchildren Ken Wilson (Romy), Christy Traywick (Brady), Josh Flory (Nikki), Sara Haddix (Jason), Anna Maher (Chuck), Sam Flory, Holly Jones (Jeff), Amy Gibson, Brian Deke, and James Deke. Sally also had 30 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild due in October.
Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Fellowship Bible Church 4600 McCann Rd. with Pastor Brady Traywick officiating. Private family graveside services will be held at 1:30 PM Thursday, June 23 at Dallas National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request with gratitude that donations be made in Sally’s memory to Heartsway Hospice or Fellowship Bible Church.
Condolence may be left at www.bighammortuary.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.