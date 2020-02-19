Sam Crow
Sam Crow
LONGVIEW — Loving husband, father, and grandfather, Sam Crow (78), of Longview passed away February 13, 2020, peacefully at home after a long battle with cancer. The celebration of his life will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22 at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home. The service will be officiated by Roy Cooper, life-long friend of Sam.
Sam was born in Tyler, Texas to Joe and Lessie Crow. He went to John Tyler High School and after serving in the U.S. Air Force, he worked for NCR Corporation for 34 years. While he was in the Air Force, he was stationed at McDill Air (SAC) and Lajas Air Force Base in the Azores. Sam was 32nd degree Mason and a member of The Pine Tree Masonic Lodge for 50 years. Sam was a member of Greggton Baptist Church.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, conducting his model trains, and most of all his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Oweda Crow; daughter, Stephanie Johnson; two grandchildren, Taylor Johnson and Bailey Johnson of Longview; two brothers, Jim Crow of Tyler and Dean Crow of Indiana; and many nieces, grand-nieces, and nephews.

