Sam Moore
LONGVIEW — Memorial services for Sam Moore, 80, of Longview will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Rader Funeral Home on March 26, 2022.. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Mr. Moore passed away peacefully on March 18, 2022 surrounded by family and friends.
Sam was born in Van Altyne, TX. to parents Forrest and Jean Moore on February 18, 1942. He worked for 30 + years as the Human Resources Manager and Personnel Director for Schlitz and Stroh Breweries. and then at the Nieman Marcus Distribution Center. In his free time Sam was an avid reader and had a passion for golf and tennis. Beyond all else, Sam possessed great love for his wife, children and his 4 grandchildren; and treasured all of the time that he got to spend with them, especially when he got to watch or listen to the Astro’s and Ranger’s baseball games with his grandson Luke Watson. He adored his granddaughter Rachel Watson and loved to make her laugh, so he was always saying the silliest things just to see her smile and giggle. Sam loved Longview and was very active in community service and activities. He was involved in the Longview Jaycees, and was Chairman of the 1986 United Way campaign. He was a member of the Longview Tennis association and for many years he was actively involved with the Chamber of Commerce and the Great Texas Balloon Race.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Howard Moore; and his grandchildren Rachel and Luke Watson. Those left to cherish their memories of Sam include his loving wife of 34 years, Joyce Moore; children Melinda Watson and husband Sam, David Moore and his partner Willis and Jeremy Cate and wife Victoria, grandchildren Jordan and Zoey Cate, siblings Ted More and Chowning Hayes in addition to his numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Beyond Batten Disease in honor of Luke and Rachel Watson, 3305 Steck Ave., Suite 200, Austin, Texas 78757 An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
