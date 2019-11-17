Sam P Hooper, JR., Ph.D.

A kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man of keen intellect and insight, he devoted his life to the relief of suffering. He loved cooking, was a voracious reader, and had a hilarious wit.
He is preceded in death by his father, Sam Sr.; Drs. Edward and Melinda Wortz; wife, Margaret Lee Chambers; and good friend, George Jordan. He is survived and beloved by his family and family of friends: his wife of 25 years, Kathryn Wortz; his mother, Mary Beth; his children, Mary Margaret, Laura, Marissa, Melissa, Rachel, and Matthew; his grandchildren, Alex, Barbara, and Maggie; as well as brother, Mark, Terry, and S. Patrick. He is also survived by dear friends, Jennifer O’Neil, Dr. Emmanuel Elueze, Alice and David White, Dr. Ivan Pawlowicz, Tammy Mitchell, Justino Lopez, Dr. Loui Gatdula, Dr. Tiffany Egbe, Dr. James L. May, and many other fine associates.
A celebration of life service is planned near his home in Mineola after the Thanksgiving Holiday. His ashes will be interred at Byodo-In Temple, Kaneohe, Hawaii. In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to the East Texas Food Bank. God’s peace be with you always.
