Sam Satterwhite

Sam was born on November 30, 1951 to Frances and Nolon Satterwhite in Marshall, TX, and soon moved to Longview. Sam graduated from Longview High School in 1970 where he was very involved in student government and other school organizations. Following graduation, Sam attended Kilgore College and the University of Texas.
In Sam’s early years, you could find him baling and hauling hay, installing septic systems, running a family cattle business, and many other jobs that required getting his hands dirty. His work ethic was getting the job done regardless of the difficulty of the task.
In 1974, Sam built his first home, a modest, brick A-frame, that was the catalyst to the start of the company he and his future bride established that year. With humble beginnings, Satterwhite Log Homes became the nation’s leading log home company. Two years later Sam married the love of his life Travonda, who had been his right-hand in all of their early entrepreneurial ventures during courtship.
Sam and Travonda offloaded log bundles by hand in those early years. Every hurdle they faced was met with Sam’s innovation and work ethic, paired with Travonda’s unceasing encouragement and belief that they could overcome any challenge. They became an unstoppable team in everything they did. Sam and Travonda would have celebrated 44 years of marriage this Saturday.
Words fail to justly describe the person Sam was. He was a loving son, devoted husband, amazing father, legendary Papa, brother, uncle, cousin, father-in-law, and friend. He was a visionary and true servant. He never met a stranger. From customers, to people he met in the community, he had a way of making people feel like they were family. He enriched the lives of everyone he knew. If you knew Sam, you were a better person for it.
Sam loved God, his family, his community, and his country with a fierceness. He held in high regard those who have fought for our freedom. The sacrifices these men and women have made stirred something deep inside of him, and he honored that every chance he had.
His servant heart led him to take active roles in organizations such as Heartlight Ministries, Azleway Boys’ Ranch, Windridge Therapeutic Equestrian Center - organizations that serve at-risk youth and children with special needs. His passion for civic duty led him to serve on numerous boards in East Texas, including a 12-year tenure on the Longview ISD School Board. His most recent passion was supporting Combat Warriors through annual events that honored the sacrifices made by those who served our country.
Aside from turning a two-person log home operation into a multi-location, industry-leading business, and decades of community leadership and service, what brought Sam the greatest pride and joy was his family. The Satterwhites have three children who gave them their greatest gifts in life - their seven grandchildren.
Sam was an active member of Bar None Cowboy Church of Tatum, and he played a vital role in constructing various facilities on the church’s campus. When Sam began attending Bar None it sparked a fire in him, taking his faith to a whole new level. His love for the Lord was something he shared openly.
Sam lived his life by the Scripture, “to whom much is given, much will be required”. He believed he had an obligation, in good times and bad, to give whatever was needed. From assisting with the construction of a church in Mississippi, to aiding hurricane victims, to raising funds for the philanthropies he held near to his heart, it will never be known how many lives he impacted. This is his legacy.
Sam is survived by his wife, Travonda,of nearly 44 years; children and grandchildren: daughter Christi Amos, her husband Alan, and their children, Cason, Sawyer and Avery; son Nicholas Satterwhite, his wife Kelley, and their children, Porter and Tate; and daughter Lindsey Wise, her husband Collin, and their children, Parker and Riley; his sister Sandra Stanley, and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents Frances and Nolon Satterwhite; father-in-law Troy Nicholas; and nephew Jerry Lansdale.
Services will be held at 2p.m. on Thursday in the Frances Chapel at Double S Ranch at 6260 FM 726, Diana, TX. The family will be received in the Chapel. Guests will be seated and socially distanced outside of the Chapel. The family has requested that masks be worn. A private family burial will follow. Viewing will be held at Rader Funeral Home on Wednesday from 8a.m. - 5:30p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sam’s name may be made to: Bar None Cowboy Church at www.barnonecowboychurch.org or to Combat Warriors, Inc. at P.O. Box 9012, Longview, TX 75608. As Sam so often said, “Let your conscience be your guide.”
