Sammie Lou Childers
WHITE OAK — Sammie Lou Childers, 76, of White Oak went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on May 6, 2020. On Friday, May 8th, 2020 the family will have a private graveside service followed by a celebration of life ceremony at 1:00 pm at Spring Hill First Baptist Church, in the Family Life Center, officiated by Brother Wayne Spanhanks.
Sammie was born on November 4, 1943 in Marshall, Texas. She was an avid member of Spring Hill First Baptist Church along with being a Sunday School Teacher of the Seekers Class.
Sammie was preceded in death by her parents; Bert Campbell; Bonny and Viola Ponder; Brother Dennis Ponder.
She is Survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Jerry Don Childers of White Oak, son Brannon Childers and wife Paige of Longview; beloved dog Lizzie; Sister Frances Starr (Jerry) of White Oak. Sammie is also survived by her grandchildren Hadleigh and Addison along with many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and with many special lifelong friends, especially her special friend, Sheri Battles.
Sammie’s Favorite Scripture from the Bible is Proverbs 3: 5-6
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding in all your ways submit to him and he will make your path straight.”
