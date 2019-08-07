Sammy “Sam” Edwin Knox

Sam attended Paris High School then Paris Junior College where he was on the baseball team. Receiving an athletic scholarship from the University of Alabama, Sam received his degree in business and played baseball for the Crimson Tide.
In 1969, Sam began his career with Texas Instruments and retired from there after 32 years.
In 1970, he married his college sweetheart, Judy Rector of Birmingham, AL (formerly Danville, IL). They were married for 49 years. Together they have two children, Jeff and Lauren. For many years he coached Jeff’s baseball teams, as well as being a great supporter of any other sports he played. He never missed a dance recital, sporting event or drill team performance for Lauren.
Sam was an avid sports fan and loved to talk about his beloved Crimson Tide teams. Outdoor life was his passion; hunting, fishing and teaching his grandkids to shoot the 22 and fish were high on his list. His hobby was his farm where he raised pine trees and became a certified pine tree farmer.
Sam is survived by his wife Judy; son Jeff (Coreen) of Katy, TX; daughter Lauren (Pranay) Patel of Lucas, TX; grandchildren Brayden and Rowan Knox; Parker and Pierce Patel; sister Sandra Martin (Jim) of Euless, TX; nephew Craig Martin (Karen); niece Kelly Martin Taylor (Jason); his cousin Joe Knox (Debbie) of Longview and several loved second cousins. He was preceded in death by his father and mother; step-father, Hal Rheudasil; his uncle, Eddie Sanderson and aunt, Mildred Dooley.
A celebration of life will be held Friday Aug. 9 at 1 P.M. at First United Methodist Church of Longview, with a reception to follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Asbury House in Longview, First United Methodist Church in Longview or your favorite charity.
