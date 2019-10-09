Sammy W. Ricks
Sammy W. Ricks
LONGVIEW — A graveside service for Sammy Wayne Ricks, 73, of Longview will be held Thursday, October 10th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Gladewater Memorial Park. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wednesday, October 9th, 2019 in the the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home. Sammy was born on August 14, 1946 in Gilmer, Texas and died on October 06, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. A full obituary is may be viewed online at www.cammackfamily.com

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.