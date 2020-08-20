Samuel Douglas Splawn
KILGORE — SAMUEL DOUGLAS SPLAWN
Samuel Splawn, 88, of Kilgore, formerly of Wichita Falls, passed away on August 18, 2020 in Kilgore. Mr. Splawns’ wishes were to be cremated and the family is planning a gathering at a later date.
Samuel was born on March 8, 1932 in Reklaw to Elmo Splawn and Viola Splawn. He was a US Army veteran and worked as a long haul trucker after that. He was a driver for several companies including McAllister Trucking, Barber Trucking, Fowler Trucking, and North American Pipe. Samuel has driven millions of miles in his lifetime and felt that trucking was his greatest achievement.
Samuel was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Suzanne Splawn.
Samuel is survived by his brothers Melvin Splawn and wife Pat of Lake Cherokee and Mike Splawn and wife Gina of Kilgore; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
