Samuel J. Martin, Sr.

Sam was born February 20, 1930 in Runnels County, Texas to Samuel and Queenie (Stinebaugh) Martin in west Texas on the rancher where they lived. He was the fourth child of his parents. He had three older sisters Tye, Mary, Betty and a younger brother D.B.. He attended school in a schoolhouse built by his father and was taught by his mother and sisters. When he was 12 years old his family moved to Ft. Worth. When he was 17 he and a cousin, C.B., hitch hiked across the country to Bob Jones University. At 19 he joined the Army Air Corps and was a crew chief for the “new” jet planes. He married Mary Lois Ketner and had four children; Samuel Jack Martin, Jr., Mary Ann Martin, Daniel Martin, and Tom Martin. His wife Mary Lois tragically died in an auto accident in New Mexico when they were moving to the Chicago area.
In Chicago he attended Moody Bible Institute where he met Maxine Liston with whom he married. Maxine helped him to raise his children, they were married 58 years before she passed away in 2019. He was a pastor and interim pastor with Maxine by his side at more than two dozen churches in east Texas, and spent some winters pastoring in a large RV park in the Rio Grande Valley.
He met Mary Lou Webb when he pastored at De Berry Baptist Church. When Maxine passed away they became reacquainted and were married May 18, 2019. They lived happily in his home in Ore City, Texas until his sudden passing.
Sam is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Webb Martin, sons; Tom Martin and wife Glenda, Samuel Jack Martin, Jr., and wife Kelly, Daniel Martin and wife Mary, daughter, Mary Ann Koch and husband Dan, brother, D.B. Martin and wife Mary Jo, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wives; Mary Lois Martin, Maxine Martin, and sisters; Mary, Betty, and Tye.
